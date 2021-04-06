Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 to discuss uneven recovery from COVID crisis, officials say

04/06/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME (Reuters) - The world's financial leaders will discuss on Wednesday how to coordinate policies to prevent their virus-battered economies emerging from recession at highly different speeds, officials said ahead of the virtual meeting.

When finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's top 20 economies hold their video-conference the patchy response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will be high on their agenda, officials from the Italian presidency said.

Italy, which chairs the G20 this year, held a briefing ahead of Wednesday's meeting and officials said the group would reaffirm the need not to ease stimulus measures too soon and discuss how to help debt-laden poor countries.

In contrast to the first meeting of Italy's presidency in February, this one will be followed by an official communique.

"The first signals are uneven, some economies are picking up well and others are being left behind, this is something that is clouding the global economic outlook," said one official.

COVID inoculation rates vary widely, with Britain and the United States far outstripping most European Union, Asian and especially African countries.

"At the moment the main instrument of economic policy is vaccinations," the official said, noting that the United States is also adopting massive fiscal stimulus, which analysts expect will lead to a faster recovery.

"We're aware that it's not possible for some countries to get out of this crisis and others not to ... so the G20 is the best venue to discuss these aspects and find solutions," he added.

The G20 will maintain a commitment to reach a deal on minimum corporate taxation levels and taxation of internet giants by mid-year, and will also focus on debt relief for poor countries, the officials said.

For these nations, one option under consideration is to extend a suspension of debt servicing costs that is currently in place until June.

However, there are no proposals at the G20 level to broaden the policy framework for debt restructuring with any new initiatives to forgive debt for countries struggling to pay, the officials said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11aStocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
03:08aWho invests in investment fund shares and how much?
PU
03:08aBANK OF LITHUANIA  : Back to 1995
PU
03:07aTAKE FIVE : Spring in the step
RE
03:02aG20 to discuss uneven recovery from COVID crisis, officials say
RE
02:59aNew IMF reserves could fund vaccinations for low-, middle-income countries -report
RE
02:59aAIR FRANCE KLM  : France to become biggest Air France shareholder with capital hike
RE
02:58aJapanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sentiment
RE
02:55aSouth Africa's rand holds gains as dollar slips
RE
02:51aOil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds
2Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 bi..
5KERING : KERING : Dolce & Gabbana CEO denies talks with Kering over possible tie-up - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ