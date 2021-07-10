G20 warns of economic risk from COVID variants

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - The group of 20 rich countries
said on Saturday that the economic outlook had improved since
they last met in April but warned that new COVID-19 variants
could threaten the recovery.
"We reaffirm our resolve to use all available policy tools
for as long as required to address the adverse consequences of
COVID-19," said the final statement by G20 finance ministers and
central bankers meeting in Venice.
As expected, the group endorsed a global deal on corporate
taxation agreed this month by the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development envisaging a corporate tax rate of
at least 15%.
It also said for the first time that carbon pricing could be
part of the policy mix for tackling climate change.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones
Editing by Toby Chopra)