G3 Life Sciences : President Amanda Ryan Named “Woman of the Year” Honoree

Women in Technology (WIT) Awards Recognize Achievement in Science and Technology

G3 Translate, a specialized provider of language solutions and communications services, today announced that Amanda Ryan, G3 Life Sciences President, was honored at the WIT Awards on November 12 for her work in the science and technology fields.

Ryan was named as an honoree in the Woman of the Year (Science) and Woman of the Year (Technology) categories. Ryan’s nomination was evaluated by a panel of expert judges, and she was recognized alongside honorees from The Coca-Cola Company, Microsoft, AT&T, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since 1992, Women in Technology (WIT) has been a formidable force and an engine of change and innovation that helps women and girls break through barriers and advance opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). WIT works to empower women and girls by educating middle and high school girls and young women in college about opportunities in STEAM, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in those fields.

Ryan remarked, “It’s humbling to have my name appear alongside so many exceptional women. The work being done by WIT to recognize deserving leaders in science and technology is vital as we all work to grow the influence of women in these sectors and inspire the next generation of girls to pursue opportunities in technical roles.”

G3 CEO Nancy Hernon commented, “Amanda is an exceptional leader for our company and an example to women everywhere for what a technology-minded executive can achieve. We’re so proud that she was honored by WIT and to have her in the G3 family.”

Details about the awards can be found on the WIT Awards website.

About G3 Life Sciences

G3 Life Sciences is a global team of compassionate experts working together to provide specialized language services and advanced technologies to organizations that develop life-changing and life-saving therapies.

As a WBENC-certified women-owned business, G3 believes that diversity is an essential element in producing and delivering work that allows our clients to better connect with and provide treatments to patients around the world. www.g3lifesciences.com

