Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G30 group calls for urgent debt help for poor countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 09:30am EDT

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Rich nations, development banks and private creditors need to ramp up support for poorer countries to prevent humanitarian crises and a "lost decade" of global growth, the prominent G30 group of former policymakers and academics said on Wednesday.

How to support struggling countries is the most pressing issue being discussed during the virtual annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank this week amid warnings 150 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by the end of next year.

The G30, which includes former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, urged the IMF to boost lending.

"We call on the IMF to double its concessional lending as a matter of urgency," Summers said, adding that IMF members should also "rapidly... agree two new $500bn SDR allocations, to ensure funds are available for this crisis and future crises".

SDRs, or Special Drawing Rights, are a form of reserve asset created by the IMF, which act as a currency or token that determines how much countries can borrow from the fund.

The G20 group of richer nations has agreed to extend its Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), according to a draft communique seen by Reuters.

The scheme has so far frozen around $5 billion of poorer countries' debt payments, but pressure is on the main development banks and private creditors to give more help too.

However, many poorer countries are reluctant to push for their government bond payments to be frozen as it would likely be classed as default by credit ratings agencies and trigger complex legal problems if creditors opted to sue.

The G30 highlighted China as a major lender to poorer countries and said it should also provide more debt relief.

"We call on China to join the Paris Club," former Mexican central bank governor Guillermo Ortiz said, referring to the group that oversees official sector debt relief.

The G24 - a group of 24 developing countries - also urged public and private creditors on Tuesday to extend debt relief.

The IMF updated its global growth forecasts on Tuesday, slightly improving its estimate for 2020's global growth.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by Gareth Jones)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:47aRwanda in talks with EU, U.S. firms to produce cannabis for export
RE
09:46aWells Fargo profit squeezed as costs mount, pandemic hurts loans
RE
09:46aAstrazeneca to provide Indonesia 100 million COVID-19 vaccines next year - foreign minister
RE
09:45aTwitter's security fell short before hack targeting celebrities, regulator says
RE
09:44aReversingLabs Wins Threat Intelligence Platform of the Year in 2020 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards
GL
09:43aNEARLY NINE OF 10 WORKERS WANT TO KEEP WORK-FROM-HOME OPTION : survey
RE
09:40aPADDOCK PRACTICES : Grain protectant guide for growers ahead of storage
PU
09:40aABTA : launches ‘Tourism for Good' report to set out how the industry can place sustainability at the heart of its recovery
PU
09:39aALPHABET : YouTube bans coronavirus vaccine misinformation
RE
09:38aTSX opens higher on energy boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ASOS PLC : ASOS : Spectre of unemployment weighs on ASOS despite profit jump
3HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan
4In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : Q3 2020 October 14, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group