G5 - 2021 - Supervisory Guidelines for the Advanced Measurement Approach.pdf

To: All banks, controlling companies, branches of foreign institutions, eligible institutions and auditors of banks or controlling companies

Guidance Note issued in terms of section 6(5) of the Banks Act, 1990 Supervisory Guidelines for the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA)

Executive summary

Regulation 39 of the Regulations relating to Banks (the Regulations) requires banks, controlling companies and branches of foreign institutions (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'banks') to establish and maintain a process of sound corporate governance. This process includes the maintenance of effective risk and capital management by banks. In order to achieve the objective relating to the maintenance of effective risk and capital management, every bank should have in place the relevant required risk management processes, procedures and board-approved policies.

The purpose of this guidance note is to bring to the attention of banks specific international best practices related to operational risk and to clarify certain definitions and principles.

1. Operational Risk - Supervisory Guidelines for the Advanced Measurement Approach

1.1. In June 2011, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) published a document relating to operational risk, namely "Operational Risk - Supervisory Guidelines for the Advanced Measurement Approaches".1 The information contained in the aforesaid document establishes guidelines applicable to banks on the advanced measurement approach (AMA).

1.2. Entities that have been approved by the Prudential Authority (PA) to make use of the AMA for operational risk will continue to be assessed against the principles contained in the the above-mentioned document.

2. Clarification of definitions and principles

2.1. In addition to the principles and practices contained in the aforementioned document, the PA wishes to also clarify certain definitions and principles contained in the Basel II Capital Framework and other related documents issued by the BCBS related to operational risk as set out in paragraphs 3 to 5 of this Guidance Note.

