G7 Leaders Statement Partnership For Infrastructure And Investment

The G7 Leaders have issued a joint statement, setting out principles and next steps to modernise the G7's approach to infrastructure finance and narrow the infrastructure investment gap in developing countries. This supports a key part of the agreement reached by Leaders at the G7 Carbis Bay Summit in June, as a part of the G7's commitment to build back better for a greener, more prosperous future.
The statement sets out the G7's approach to financing quality and sustainable infrastructure that will help ensure a strong recovery from the pandemic and rapid progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and supports international climate and environment commitments, including those recently made at COP26 in Glasgow.
