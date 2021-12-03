Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G7 Leaders Statement Partnership For Infrastructure And Investment

12/03/2021 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The G7 Leaders have issued a joint statement, setting out principles and next steps to modernise the G7's approach to infrastructure finance and narrow the infrastructure investment gap in developing countries. This supports a key part of the agreement reached by Leaders at the G7 Carbis Bay Summit in June, as a part of the G7's commitment to build back better for a greener, more prosperous future.

The statement sets out the G7's approach to financing quality and sustainable infrastructure that will help ensure a strong recovery from the pandemic and rapid progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and supports international climate and environment commitments, including those recently made at COP26 in Glasgow.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:24aForesight Enterprise VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
07:24a2021 The First China (Hainan) Sporting Goods And Equipment Import Expo Opened in Haikou on December 3
PR
07:24aVietnam's beautiful landmarks appear on Thomson Reuters Building billboard, Times Square
GL
07:23aForm 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
07:22aBELO SUN MINING : Announces the Volta Grande Gold Project Selected by Brazilian Government's Investment Partnership Program
PU
07:22aTHE GREAT GOLF RETENTION CHALLENGE : how tech can keep younger players hooked
PU
07:22aCHENG MEI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY : Announcing completion of improvement plan of endorsements and guarantees policy for invested company.
PU
07:22aThe potential impact of global supply chain bottlenecks on the Spanish economy in coming quarters
PU
07:22aITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Friday 3 December preview (video)
PU
07:22aENDAVA : Hi there! I'm Tony Whitehorn
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..
2HSBC boss warns costs will soar if Brexit fragments European financial ..
3Stocks stumble as bond traders turn to jobs data
4DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
5ECB's Knot: high inflation could warrant rate hike in 2023

HOT NEWS