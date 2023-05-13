NIIGATA, Japan, May 13 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations agreed the global financial system is resilient but the need for vigilance remains, Japan's finance minister said on Saturday.

Shunichi Suzuki also told a press conference the topic of the U.S. debt ceiling came up during the working dinner on the global economy although he declined to say what other ministers said about the issue.

The ministers have wrapped up a three-day meeting in the Japanese city of Niigata. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)