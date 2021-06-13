G7 agreed on need for unity to deal with challenge posed by China - Canada PM Trudeau

June 13 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders agreed they must stand strong and united to address the challenges posed by China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday after a summit in Britain.

"Canada led the way on a common approach to addressing the challenges posed by China. As partners, we must stand strong and united and at this week's summit, we agreed to the action needed to do just that," Trudeau told a televised news conference. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)