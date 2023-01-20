G7 agrees to review level of price cap on Russian oil in March -US Treasury

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Group of Seven officials
have agreed to review the level of the price cap on exports of
Russian oil in March, later than originally planned in order to
give time to assess the market after more caps are placed on oil
products from Russia, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.
The G7 economies, the European Union and Australia agreed on
Dec. 5 to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance,
finance and brokering for sea-borne Russian oil priced above $60
per barrel as part of Western sanctions on Moscow for its
invasion of Ukraine.
The coalition plans on Feb. 5 to set two caps on Russian oil
products, one on products that trade at a premium to crude, such
as diesel or gas oil, and one for products that trade at a
discount to crude, such as fuel oil.
"The Deputies agreed that this approach will better
calibrate the price cap policy for refined products, given the
wide range of market prices at which these products trade,"
Treasury said after U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo
met virtually with coalition officials on Friday.
The coalition had initially planned to review the level
of the cap sometime in February, two months after its
implementation.
Treasury officials have said the oil price cap has two
goals: cutting Russia's revenues by institutionalizing heavy
discounts on its oil bought by big consumers like China and
India, and ensuring global oil markets are well supplied.
"As long as the price cap continues to meet the
Coalition’s dual goals, the Deputies agreed to undertake a
review of the level of the crude price cap in March," Treasury
said.
The March date allows the coalition to assess
developments in global markets after implementation of the
refined products caps, and to be briefed on an EU technical
review of the crude price cap, it said.
