G7 calls for "significant" U.N. response to North Korea missile launches

11/20/2022 | 12:10pm EST
An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is launched in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

ROME (Reuters) - The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations said on Sunday.

"(North Korea's) actions demand a united and robust response by the international community," the ministers of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France and Italy said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS