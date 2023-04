SAPPORO, Japan, April 16 (Reuters) - Climate and energy ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Sunday agreed on cooperate with the Global South and with each other to achieve their climate goals, Japan's trade and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference.

The G7 countries have agreed to speed up development of renewable energy and reduce gas consumption, he said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by William Mallard)