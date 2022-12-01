G7 coalition says 'very, very close' to deal on Russian oil price cap

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7)
nations are "very, very close" to agreement on a $60 a barrel
price cap on Russian seaborne oil with an adjustment mechanism
to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, a senior G7
coalition official said Thursday.
The official told reporters that the deal should be
finalized in coming days or Monday at the latest, and expressed
confidence that the price cap would limit Russia's ability to
fight its war against Ukraine.
G7 officials had been in close touch with markets about the
price cap, and they seemed "pretty comfortable" with the
mechanism, which is aimed at limiting Russian oil revenues while
maintaining adequate supplies for the global market, the
official said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; editing by Diane
Craft)