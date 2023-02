"This act is in blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs), and threatens regional and international peace and security," the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

"North Korea's reckless behavior demands a unified response by the international community, including further significant measures taken by the UN Security Council," they added.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Maria Sheahan)