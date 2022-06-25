G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price - German official

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 25 (Reuters) - Leaders of the
Group of Seven rich democracies are having "very constructive"
discussions on a possible cap on Russian oil imports, a German
government official said on Saturday shortly before the start of
the annual three-day G7 summit.
The proposal is part of broader G7 discussions on how to
further crank up the pressure on the Kremlin over its invasion
of Ukraine without stoking global inflationary pressures.
The Ukraine war, energy and food shortages and the darkening
global economic outlook are expected to dominate the agenda of
the summit that is taking place this year in Schloss Elmau, an
alpine castle resort in southern Germany.
The United States, Canada and Britain have already banned
imports of Russian oil while European Union leaders have agreed
an embargo that will take full effect by end-2022 as part of
sanctions on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.
With energy prices soaring though, the West fears such
embargoes will not actually put a dent in Russia's war chest as
the country earns more from exports even as volumes fall.
A price cap could solve that dilemma, while also avoiding
further restricting oil supply and fueling inflation, officials
say, but for it to work, it requires buy-in from heavy importers
like India and China.
"We are on a good path to reach an agreement," the official
said.
The official said the G7 was also discussing the need to
combine ambitious climate goals with the need for some countries
to explore new gas fields as Europe rushed to wean itself off
Russian gas imports.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Sandra
Maler)