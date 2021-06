June 5 (Reuters) -

* CANADA'S FINANCE MINISTER CHRYSTIA FREELAND SAYS G7 HAS SHOWN TODAY THAT IT'S POSSIBLE TO END THE RACE TO BOTTOM ON TAXATION

* CANADA'S FINANCE MINISTER SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY TO GO INTO WHAT CANADIAN COMPANIES MIGHT BE CAPTURED BY THE G7 DEAL ON MINIMUM GLOBAL TAX (Reporting by Julie Gordon)