G7 eyes allocating $100 billion from IMF funds to COVID-ravaged nations: U.S.

06/11/2021 | 06:09am EDT
In-person G7 summit of global leaders due to take place in June at Carbis Bay, Cornwall

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling most to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said.

The issue will be on the table when G7 leaders discuss how to help steer the world's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic at a three-day summit in Cornwall, in southwestern England, which begins on Friday.

"The United States and our G7 partners are actively considering a global effort to multiply the impact of the proposed Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation to the countries most in need," the U.S. president's office said.

"At potentially up to $100 billion in size, the proposed effort would further support health needs - including vaccinations - and help enable greener, more robust economic recoveries in vulnerable countries, and promote a more balanced, sustained, and inclusive global recovery."

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on the other G7 nations to find an agreement on reallocating $100 billion in SDRs to African states.

World finance chiefs agreed in April to boost SDRs by $650 billion and extend a debt-servicing freeze to help developing countries deal with the pandemic, although only $34 billion was to be allocated to Africa.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
