Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G7 finance ministers agree global minimum tax of at least 15%

06/05/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G7 finance ministers meeting in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Group of Seven rich nations agreed on Saturday to commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis.

"We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises," a communique from G7 finance ministers seen by Reuters said.

"We will provide for appropriate coordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies."

(Reporting by David Milliken, Kate Holton and Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aG7 FINANCE MINISTERS' MEETING, JUNE 2021 : communiqué
PU
07:33aG7 nations reach historic deal to tax big multinationals
RE
07:31aMali gold mining revenue rises 13% in 2020 due to higher prices
RE
07:30aGermany's Scholz hails "historic" G7 tax deal
RE
07:30aGerman finmin scholz says g7's "historic" tax decision means companies will no longer be able to dodge taxes by booking profits in low-tax countries
RE
07:20aFrench finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'
RE
07:15aEthiopia's ministers approve 18% rise in 2021-2022 budget -PM
RE
07:15aG7 finance ministers agree global minimum tax of at least 15%
RE
07:06aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA  : GST Revenue collection for May 2021
PU
07:05aG7 tax agreement provides level playing field-UK's Sunak says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
2AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
3APPLE INC. : G7 nations reach historic deal to tax big multinationals
4ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
5SOLVAY SA : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources

HOT NEWS