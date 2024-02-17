STORY: "For his ideas and for his battle for freedom and against corruption in Russia, Navalny was de facto led to death," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said as he opened a gathering of the major democracies on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Russia's prison service said that Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday confirmed his death, citing an official notice given to his mother, Lydumila.