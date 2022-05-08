G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven leaders
said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce
Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against
Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin.
After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy, the leaders said they would cut off key services on
which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia
"across all sectors of its economy."
They also committed to phasing out dependency on Russian
energy, including by banning imports of Russian oil.
"(W)e will continue and elevate our campaign against the
financial elites and family members, who support President Putin
in his war effort and squander the resources of the Russian
people," the statement added.
The United States on Sunday unveiled sanctions against three
Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing
accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned
executives from Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of
Ukraine.
Putin calls the invasion a "special military operation" to
disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented
by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an
unprovoked war.
(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)