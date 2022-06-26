G7 leaders to discuss Iran nuclear talks revival - French official

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 26 (Reuters) - G7 leaders will
discuss the prospect of reviving the Iran nuclear talks after
the European Union's foreign policy chief met senior officials
in Tehran to try to unblock the stalled negotiations, a French
presidency official said on Sunday.
Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the
2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, the Iranian foreign minister
said on Saturday amid a push by the Josep Borrell to break a
months-long impasse.
The official said discussions would take place on Sunday at
a dinner between the leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations
with more detailed talks taking place on Tuesday morning between
France, Britain, Germany and the United States.
The three European powers are parties to the nuclear deal,
which then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.
Under the accord Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme
in return for relief from economic sanctions.
The pact appeared close to being revived in March when the
EU - which is coordinating negotiations - invited foreign
ministers representing the accord's parties to Vienna to
finalise an agreement after 11 months of indirect talks between
Tehran and President Joe Biden's administration.
But the talks have since been bogged down, chiefly over
Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from
the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization list.
"Talks have intensified between our teams," said the French
official, adding that it was crucial to revive the pact for the
nuclear non-proliferation benefits, regional security and also
to see how it all fits into the question of high oil prices.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)