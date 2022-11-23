Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

G7 looking at Russian oil price cap of $65-70 per barrel - EU diplomat

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: In-person G7 summit of global leaders due to take place in June at Carbis Bay, Cornwall

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations is looking at a price cap on Russian sea-borne oil in the range of $65-70 per barrel, a European Union diplomat said on Wednesday.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries were discussing the proposal with the aim of reaching a common position by the end of the day.

The G7, including the United States, the EU and Australia, are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, as part of sanctions intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.15% 86.29 Delayed Quote.12.58%
WTI -2.00% 79.553 Delayed Quote.6.40%
Latest news "Economy"
06:16aBOJ to conduct digital yen trial with Japan's 3 megabanks, others - Nikkei
RE
06:16aMarketmind: Fearless?
RE
06:10aSome Russian commanders knew of sexual violence or encouraged it, says lawyer advising Kyiv
RE
06:10aGerman inflation to stay in double digits despite gas price brake, Bundesbank says
RE
06:09aFed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
RE
06:05aG7 looking at Russian oil price cap of $65-70 per barrel - EU diplomat
RE
06:02aSouth Africa's Biovac in new oral cholera vaccine deal
RE
06:02aAfter Club Q attack, LGBT venues grapple with safety concerns
RE
06:00aA 2022 tale of three market interventions: Mike Dolan
RE
05:59aRussia asks Turkey to refrain from full-scale Syria offensive
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Naspers 1st Half Operating Loss Narrowed On Robust Ecommerce Revenue
2Copper inches up on tight global supplies, China COVID cases weigh
3Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media live..
4Dollar tentative as investors await Fed minutes
5Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..

HOT NEWS