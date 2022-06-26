G7 nations announce Russia gold ban as summit starts under shadow of war

* Gold ban targets 'Putin's war machine', says British PM
* Oil import price cap also being discussed, says German
source
* G7 also aims to tackle soaring energy prices
(Recasts with Russia gold ban)
SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 26 (Reuters) - Members of the
Group of Seven wealthy nations on Sunday announced a ban on
imports of Russian gold as the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps
begins under the shadow of the war in Ukraine and consequences
ranging from energy shortages to a food crisis.
The move by Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada is
part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow and
cut off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine more than
four months into a conflict Russian President Vladimir Putin
calls a special military operation.
"The measures we have announced today will directly hit
Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war
machine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a
statement.
"We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding. The UK
and our allies are doing just that."
A senior U.S. administration representative said the G7
would make an official announcement on the gold import ban on
Tuesday.
"This is a key export, a key source of revenue for Russia in
terms of their ability to transact with the global financial
system," the U.S. official said.
Russian gold exports were worth 12.6 billion pounds ($15.45
billion) last year and wealthy Russians have been buying bullion
to reduce the financial impact of Western sanctions, the British
government said.
As well as the gold import ban, G7 leaders were also having
"really constructive" talks on a possible price cap on Russian
oil imports, a German government source said.
MESSAGE OF UNITY
The three-day summit takes place against an even darker
backdrop than last year, when British, Canadian, French, German,
Italian, Japanese and U.S. leaders met for the first time since
the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soaring global energy and food prices are hitting economic
growth in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, with the United
Nations warning of an "unprecedented global hunger crisis".
Climate change, an increasingly assertive China and the rise
of authoritarianism are also set to be on the agenda.
G7 leaders are expected to show a united front on supporting
Ukraine for as long as necessary and cranking up pressure on the
Kremlin, though they will want to avoid sanctions that could
stoke inflation and exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis
affecting their own people.
"The main message from the G7 will be unity and coordination
of action," an EU official said.
The G7 leaders are also expected to discuss options for
tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas
imports.
The summit also provides an opportunity for German
Chancellor Olaf Scholz to demonstrate more assertive leadership
on the Ukraine crisis.
Scholz vowed a revolution in German foreign and defence
policy after Russia's invasion in February, promising to bolster
the military and send weapons to Ukraine. But critics have since
accused him of dragging his feet and sending mixed messages.
GLOBAL PARTNERS
This year Scholz has invited Senegal, Argentina, Indonesia,
India and South Africa as partner nations at the summit.
"The summit must send not only the message that NATO and the
G7 are more united than ever, but also that the democracies of
the world stand together against Putin's imperialism, just as
they do in the fight against hunger and poverty," Scholz told
German parliament this week.
Many countries of the global south are concerned about the
collateral damage from western sanctions.
An EU official said G7 countries would impress upon the
partner countries that food price spikes hitting them were the
result of Russia's actions and that there were no sanctions
targeting food. It was also a mistake to think of the Ukraine
war as a local matter.
"It's more than this. It's questioning the order, the post
Second World War order," the official said.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Andrea Shalal, Philip Blenkinsop and
William Schomberg
Writing by Sarah Marsh and Matthias Williams
Editing by Peter Graff and David Goodman)