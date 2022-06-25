G7 on course to agree Russian oil price caps - German official

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 25 (Reuters) - Leaders of the
Group of Seven rich democracies are having "very constructive"
discussions on a possible cap on Russian oil imports, a German
government source said on Saturday shortly before the start of
the G7 summit.
"We are on a good path to reach an agreement," the official
said.
Sanctions on Russian energy have had the unwanted
side-effect of sending energy prices soaring, which has led to
Russia earning more from exports even as volumes fall.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke, writing by Thomas
Escritt)