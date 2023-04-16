STORY: G7 ministers have set big new targets for solar power and offshore wind.

Climate and energy ministers agreed on Sunday (April 16) to speed up both developing clean energy and phasing out fossil fuels, after two days of talks in the Japanese city of Sapporo.

Renewable fuel sources and energy security have taken on a new urgency following the Ukraine war.

But the climate and energy ministers stopped short of agreeing a 2030 deadline to phase out coal, which Canada and other members had pushed for.

And they left the door open for continuing to invest in gas, saying it could help ease energy shortfalls.

Japan's trade and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura:

"In the G7 meeting, we acknowledged that different countries around the world have various economic and energy situations and the path to carbon neutrality by 2050 should be diverse. The important thing is to aim towards net zero, our common goal, and that was recognized."

The G7 communique pledged to collectively increase offshore wind capacity by 150 gigawatts by 2030 and solar capacity to more than 1 terawatt, which they called a drastic rise in clean power.

They agreed to accelerate phasing out "unabated fossil fuels" - that is, the burning of fossil fuels without using technology to capture the resulting C02 emissions.

That would achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest, the ministers said.

Promising "concrete and timely steps" towards scrapping coal.

Canada said unabated coal-fired power should be phased out by 2030, and Ottawa, Britain and some other G7 members committed to that date, Canada's minister of natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters.

Additional plastic pollution should be cut to zero by 2040, they said, bringing the target forward by a decade.