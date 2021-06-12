G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan

* G7 to counter Xi's Belt and Road
* Plan will 'catalyse hundreds of billions of dollars
* West must offer an alternative to China - U.S. official
* G7 to scold China over Xinjiang forced labour - official
CARBIS BAY, England, June 12 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven
richest democracies on Saturday sought to counter China's
growing influence by offering developing nations an
infrastructure plan that would rival President Xi Jinping's
multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.
The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England
and who discussed strategic competition with Beijing, has been
searching for a coherent response to the growing assertiveness
of Xi after China's surging economic and military rise over the
past 40 years.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders hope the plan,
known as the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, will
provide a transparent infrastructure partnership to help narrow
the $40 trillion needed by developing nations by 2035, the White
House said.
"This is not just about confronting or taking on China," a
senior official in Biden's administration said. "But until now
we haven't offered a positive alternative that reflects our
values, our standards and our way of doing business."
The G7 and its allies will use the initiative to mobilise
private sector capital in areas such as climate, health and
health security, digital technology, and gender equity and
equality, the White House said.
It was not immediately clear how the plan would exactly work
or how much capital it would ultimately allocate.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a
multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme that Xi launched in
2013, involving development and investment initiatives that
would stretch from Asia to Europe and beyond.
More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to
cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and
other infrastructure.
Critics say Xi's plan to create a modern version of the
ancient Silk Road trade route to link China with Asia, Europe
and beyond is a vehicle for the expansion of Communist China.
Beijing says such doubts betray the "imperial hangover" of many
Western powers that humiliated China for centuries.
CHINA'S RISE
The re-emergence of China as a leading global power is
considered to be one of the most significant geopolitical events
of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union
that ended the Cold War.
China in 1979 had an economy that was smaller than Italy’s,
but after opening to foreign investment and introducing market
reforms, it has become the world’s second-largest economy and is
a global leader in a range of new technologies.
Leaders of the G7 - the United States, Canada, Britain,
Germany, Italy, France and Japan - want to use their gathering
in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that the
richest democracies can offer an alternative to China's growing
clout.
The U.S. official said until now, the West had failed to
offer a positive alternative to the "lack of transparency, poor
environmental and labour standards, and coercive approach" of
the Chinese government that had left many countries worse off.
According to a Refinitiv database, as of mid-last year, more
than 2,600 projects at a cost of $3.7 trillion were linked to
the Belt and Road Initiative, although the Chinese foreign
ministry said last June that about 20% of projects had been
seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the G7 plan, the United States will work with the
U.S. Congress to supplement existing development financing and
to "collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars of
infrastructure investment," the White House said.
FORCED LABOUR
The United States is pushing the other G7 leaders for
"concrete action on forced labour" in China, and to include
criticism of Beijing in their final communique from a three-day
summit in southwest England, the U.S. official said.
Biden planned to press the other leaders to make clear that
they believe forced labour practices are an affront to human
dignity and "an egregious example of China’s unfair economic
competition".
"We’re pushing on being specific on areas like Xinjiang
where forced labour is taking place and where we have to express
our values as a G7," the official said of the final communique
to be issued at the end of the summit on Sunday.
China denies all accusations of abuse in the Xinjiang
region.
The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to
a request for comment on the G7 infrastructure proposal or the
U.S. official's remarks about forced labour.
