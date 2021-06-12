Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan

06/12/2021 | 08:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G7 leaders wrapped up the second day of their summit on Saturday with an extended family photo that included the leaders of South Africa, South Korea and Australia.

Saturday's working session focused on efforts to counter China's growing influence, with G7 leaders offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could rival President Xi Jinping's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders hope their global infrastructure plan, known as the Build Back Better World initiative, will help close a $40 trillion infrastructure gap in needy countries.

China's Belt and Road Initiative involves development and investment initiatives that would stretch from Asia to Europe and beyond.

More than 100 countries have already signed on to cooperate with China in projects like railways and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile - on the subject of human rights abuses, Biden made "forceful comments" to G7 leaders about the need to make a strong statement" on what Washington and rights group say is the use of forced labor in China.

According to a U.S. official - there was a quote "spectrum of how far different countries are willing to go" in their criticism in a final communique from the three-day summit.

Though the official later said that the G7 leaders have reached consensus on the need for a shared approach to China selling exports at unfairly low prices and to human rights abuses.

U.N. experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in China in recent years.

China denies all accusations of forced labor or abuse.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aChina reports 34 new coronavirus cases on June 12
RE
06/12Exclusive-Toshiba's No.2 shareholder calls for immediate resignation of board chair, 3 directors
RE
06/12Press Conference - G7 Carbis Bay, United Kingdom
PU
06/12DEPARTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER AND CABINET AUS  : Joint Statement by President Biden, Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Morrison
PU
06/12EXCLUSIVE : 3d letter says troubling that nagayama remains silent about report, has failed to accept responsibility for the misconduct that occurred under his oversight
RE
06/12EXCLUSIVE : 3d letter says board chair nagayama ultimately responsible for toshiba’s recent governance failures
RE
06/12EXCLUSIVE : 3d letter says "please serve interest of company by resigning from your directorships immediately and allow co to begin to rebuild trust among its stakeholders"
RE
06/12EXCLUSIVE : 3d letter says toshiba revelations represent "one of the most prominent, shocking corporate governance failures among large public companies anywhere in the world in the last decade"
RE
06/12EXCLUSIVE : Toshiba's no. 2 shareholder, 3d investment partners, sends letter to four board members demanding immediate resignation - source
RE
06/12EXCLUSIVE : 3d letter says recent revelations about toshiba's betrayal of shareholder interests, attempts to thwart the exercise of shareholder rights are "deeply troubling"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Toshiba's No.2 shareholder calls for immediate resignation of board chair, 3 directors
2EXCLUSIVE: 3D LETTER SAYS TOSHIBA REVELATIONS REPRESENT "ONE OF THE MOST PROMINENT, SHOCKING CORPORATE GOVE..
3G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
4DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD. : Indonesia plans to extend tax breaks on two-wheel drive cars
5Announced at Parker Seminars Orlando 2021 - Parker University Strengthens Reputation in Educational Technol..

HOT NEWS