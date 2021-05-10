G7 should invest $1 trillion per year for sustainable COVID recovery - report

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to join other G7 leaders at a G7 summit in Cornwall, southern England, on June 11-13.

"At the heart of the proposed vision for the economic response to the pandemic is a coordinated global programme of investment for recovery, reconstruction and transformation that can boost all forms of capital - physical, human, natural and social," Nicholas Stern, professor of economics at the London School of Economics, said in the report.

"While the majority of investment will be in the private sector, public investment will have to play a key role in the early period, particularly for sustainable infrastructure," Stern said.

