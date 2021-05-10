Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G7 should invest $1 trillion per year for sustainable COVID recovery - report

05/10/2021 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Oldham

LONDON (Reuters) - Group of Seven countries should invest $1 trillion per year until 2030 to ensure a strong and sustainable economic recovery from the pandemic, according to a report that was requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to join other G7 leaders at a G7 summit in Cornwall, southern England, on June 11-13.

"At the heart of the proposed vision for the economic response to the pandemic is a coordinated global programme of investment for recovery, reconstruction and transformation that can boost all forms of capital - physical, human, natural and social," Nicholas Stern, professor of economics at the London School of Economics, said in the report.

"While the majority of investment will be in the private sector, public investment will have to play a key role in the early period, particularly for sustainable infrastructure," Stern said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aTraders book tankers in Europe to ship gasoline across Atlantic after Colonial shutdown
RE
05:25aUK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
RE
05:24aPanasonic forecasts profit jump helped by Tesla batteries
RE
05:21aBritain's Greggs forecasts profit bounce-back after sales recover
RE
05:19aG7 should invest $1 trillion per year for sustainable COVID recovery - report
RE
05:15aDigital music company Believe plans Paris stock market debut
RE
05:05aYuan ends domestic session near 3-year high, market gauges c.bank tolerance
RE
05:03aGold rises on hopes for low rates post bleak U.S. jobs data
RE
05:02aGold rises on hopes for low rates post bleak U.S. jobs data
RE
04:57aSouth African rand rises; EMFX near record high against weak dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil jumps on pipeline outage
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Group medium-term strategy for Global Banking and Investor Solutions
5U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack

HOT NEWS