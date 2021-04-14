Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GA Telesis : Announces Four Additional Firm Orders for 737-800 Freighter Conversions with Aeronautical Engineers, Inc.

04/14/2021 | 03:27pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) announces four additional firm orders for 737-800SF freighter conversions with Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (“AEI”). The contract was executed by GAT’s LIFT (Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading) Group. The first of the two originally contracted passenger-to-freighter ("P2F") conversions was completed in March and delivered to Ethiopian Airlines. The second freighter aircraft is expected to be completed in May 2021.

The additional order will be comprised of three conversion slots in the second half of 2021, with the remaining conversion slot reserved for early 2022. All work will be performed by authorized AEI Conversion Center, Commercial Jet, in Dothan, Alabama. LIFT will continue to evaluate additional 737SF slots and other freighter aircraft models to support the global air cargo industry's expanding main deck freighter needs.

“We are very pleased with the response from the air cargo market since signing our initial commitment almost a year ago, and we will continue to invest in our conversion strategy to support cargo airlines worldwide,” commented Marc Cho, President of the LIFT Group.

“The Asset Transaction Group (ATG) continues to see multiple opportunities to grow our 737-800SF portfolio, and the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ continues to deliver value across the platform that differentiates us from other freight lessors,” said David Ellis, Sr. Vice President, ATG. "Our ability to provide spares support, engine, APU, leasing, and contributions from our various MROs add significant value to our customers, beyond what many of our competitors can offer," added Ellis.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading (LIFT)

LIFT is GA Telesis’ multi-strategy aviation platform comprised of three operating groups: Asset Transactions (ATG), Capital Management (CMG), and Leveraged Finance (LFG). LIFT specializes in aircraft and engine leasing and trading, asset-based finance, structured credit, investment management, and asset management and remarketing.

About AEI

Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is a global leader in the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion business and is the oldest conversion company in existence today. Since the company’s founding in 1958, AEI has developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and has modified over 510 aircraft with the STCs. AEI helps its customers extend aircraft life and increase the overall value of aircraft assets by continuously focusing on dependable and flexible product offerings. AEI currently offers passenger-to-freighter conversions for the Boeing 737-800, 737-400, 737-300, MD-80 series, and CRJ200 aircraft. www.aeronautical-engineers.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aFERRONORDIC  : Notice of annual general meeting in Ferronordic AB (publ) 2021
PU
10:37aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN  : Where life lives
PU
10:37aROBERT WALTERS  : Amended - Trading Update for Q1 ended 31 Mar 2021
PU
10:37aSANLAM  : Financial Infidelity Can Ruin a Relationship
PU
10:37aQUALYS API BEST PRACTICES : Host List API
PU
10:35aECB's Lagarde says euro zone economy still on crutches
RE
10:35aPADTEC S A  : announces installation of Statutory Audit Committee
PU
10:35aATLANTIA  : Sale of a 49% stake in Telepass completed
PU
10:35aFRONTIER SERVICES  : Resignation of executive director and deputy chairman
PU
10:35aDEUTSCHE HYPOTHEKENBANK (ACTIEN-GESELLSCHAFT) : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
4SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..
5BURBERRY GROUP PLC : LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ