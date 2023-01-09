GA grand jury ends Trump probe, unclear if charges coming

But it remains unclear whether criminal charges against Trump will follow.

In a court order, the judge overseeing the Fulton County investigation set a January 24th hearing to decide whether the report will be made public... as the jurors have recommended it to be.

The special grand jury had subpoena power but not the ability to issue indictments.

It heard testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and key Trump advisers such as Senator Lindsey Graham and attorney Rudy Giuliani, some of whom unsuccessfully attempted to quash their subpoenas.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will ultimately decide whether to bring charges against Trump or anyone else, though the jury's report could include recommendations.

Willis, a Democrat, opened a criminal investigation soon after a January 2021 phone call in which Trump urged top election officials to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's statewide victory.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has continued to falsely claim that his 2020 election loss was the result of widespread voting fraud.