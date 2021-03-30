Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GACW Incorporated : Announces Appointment of Britt Johnson as Director

03/30/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

GACW Incorporated ("Global"), an engineering company driven to transform the mining tire industry with advanced mechanical wheel solutions addressing unmet needs, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Independent Director, Mr. Britt Johnson, effective immediately. Mr. Johnson is a recently retired executive who comes with more than 40 years of experience across the mining tire maintenance chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330006067/en/

The patented Air Suspension Wheel is an airless wheel assembly replacing rubber tires. The ASW will not overheat, explode and is 100% recyclable. (Photo: Business Wire)

The patented Air Suspension Wheel is an airless wheel assembly replacing rubber tires. The ASW will not overheat, explode and is 100% recyclable. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Zoltan Kemeny, Chair of Global’s Board of Directors, commented, "I am extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Johnson to our Board. He brings a wealth of experience as a business leader with over 17 years working in the mining industry and 16 years servicing it with business he and his partner created, enriching the character and depth of discussion at the Board. His experience at D&D Tire and extensive knowledge of the Off-the-Road mining landscape is directly relevant to Global, which anticipates several near-term commercialization catalysts relating to its flagship patented technology, the Air Suspension Wheel."

Mr. Johnson stated: "This is an exciting time to join Global's Board of Directors; with upcoming field-tests with large mining companies to support the development of its mechanical non-pneumatic technology with commercialization roll-out plans in 2022. I look forward to contributing to Global's growth and commercial success."

Mr. Britt Johnson is currently Managing Member of Retiremen LLC and Managing Member of Sunrise Minerals. The common theme now and throughout his career is his efforts supporting “Shared Knowledge Empowerment” practices of environmentally responsible mining ensuring safety, used tire repurposing and recycling, concurrent reclamation, responsible water, and wildlife management, infused with the need of mining to support the world's global society. This is a continuous cycle of evaluation, learning, and sharing knowledge without end.

GACW Incorporated

GACW Incorporated is a Phoenix-based engineering company that is developing, with plans to commercialize, an advanced mechanical airless wheel solution that allows mining trucks to perform more efficiently, safer, and eco-friendly. Its patented Air Suspension Wheel (“ASW”) is a non-pneumatic system that provides suspension with hydraulic cylinders and oil dampers, replacing the traditional rubber tire, rim, and chain.

The ASW provides better long-term cost-savings, improved safety for workers, increased productivity, and it 100% recyclable at end-of-life use.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:57pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Big Vegas Strip casino company bringing vaccines to workers
AQ
04:57pARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pCORMEDIX : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:56pBEST BUY  : For World Backup Day, 5 Tips to Protect Your Data
PU
04:55pTHUNDER BRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS III INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:55pTHE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION  : ® Announces Dates And Times For 2021 Virtual Investor Day And First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call
PR
04:55pGoldHaven Closes Third and Final Tranche of $3 Million Over-Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement
NE
04:52pGACW INCORPORATED  : Announces Appointment of Britt Johnson as Director
BU
04:51pArchegos meltdown set to intensify shadow banking regulatory scrutiny
RE
04:50pGREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES  : Reports Full Year 2020 Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
5Aviation startup Lilium to float in US via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ