GALLEGOS United : Celebrates Paradise Herbs®, The California Department of Public Health And SiteOne Landscape Supply® Client Wins

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLEGOS United, an award-winning creative agency dedicated to driving clients' growth through culturally attuned and creatively driven marketing, expands its client portfolio with three new brands across nutrition, public health and consumer industries. The full-service agency, part of communications group UNITED COLLECTIVE, has been selected by Paradise Herbs®, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and SiteOne Landscape Supply® to lead their strategy, marketing and advertising efforts in both traditional and digital environments.

"As America hunkered down under quarantine and the marketing industry pivoted to working from home, we had to quickly reinvent our process and a whole new way of operating to continue managing our business for the long term to best serve our clients," said John Gallegos, founder and CEO of GALLEGOS United. "New business is the lifeblood of an agency. A strong foundation and a cohesive team proved to be our winning formula. We couldn't be more proud of their resolve, resilience and reimagination. It's a privilege to be expanding our client portfolio with Paradise Herbs and SiteOne Landscape Supply to help propel their respective business growth during a time in which many industries have been adversely impacted; and an honor to partner with the California Department of Public Health as we navigate efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19 via creative and culturally-attuned campaigns."

Paradise Herbs, a company dedicated to sourcing and formulating premium, ultra-pure products that meet the highest standards of excellence, selected GALLEGOS United to drive its strategic social/digital efforts to connect the brand with its target audiences, a broad spectrum of health and wellness enthusiasts ranging from Generation Z, to millenials, to baby boomers seeking a boost in health and immunity. To date, Paradise Herbs has formulated hundreds of products, including premium, wild-crafted and organic herbal supplements and a world-class vitamin and mineral line.

Known as an agency seasoned in understanding the complexity of unique challenges brands face when looking to reach new audiences, GALLEGOS United will help SiteOne Landscape Supply reaching the Hispanic market with strategic creative and marketing solutions that connect and resonate authentically with Hispanic consumers. With more than 500 stores across the U.S., SiteOne offers a wide selection of irrigation, lighting, turf and landscape maintenance, nursery and pest control supplies.

To add to the groundbreaking, award-winning campaigns the agency has created, GALLEGOS United is bringing the coronavirus to life in a new public education campaign for the California Department of Public Health to educate Hispanic audiences across the state on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and embrace the safety guidelines. The in-culture campaign encompasses all media touchpoints across California.

GALLEGOS United's client portfolio also includes the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?/ toma leche), Chick-fil-A, Cacique Inc., Comcast, SouthNorte Beer Co. and Turbo Tax. GALLEGOS United has maintained its staff at all costs - there have been no lay-offs, furloughs or compensation reductions. In addition, the agency continued its support of youth advancement by continuing its summer internship program, which this season operating remotely with talent from across the nation.

About GALLEGOS United

Founded in 2001, formerly known as Grupo Gallegos, GALLEGOS United is a creatively driven, agency dedicated to providing clients with strategic marketing solutions that push the boundaries and propel business growth. GALLEGOS United counts Comcast, SouthNorte Beer Co., California Milk Processor Board (got milk? and toma leche), Travelpro and Chick-fil-A as clients, to name a few. GALLEGOS United is part of UNITED COLLECTIVE, a communications group comprised of five interconnected independent agencies. For more information, visit gallegosunited.com.

