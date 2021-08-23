Log in
GAO report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

08/23/2021 | 11:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A supply depot servicing the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline lies idle in Oyen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone XL pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke its permit, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday.

The committee leaders requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels crude oil leaked from the pipeline in two releases in less than two years.

"In its thorough review of the pipeline's history and construction, GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline's spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

Keystone's four largest spills were "caused by issues related to the original design, manufacturing of the pipe, or construction of the pipeline," the GAO report said.

Biden canceled Keystone XL's permit on his first day in office on Jan. 20, dealing a death blow to a long-gestating project that would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of heavy oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska. [L1N2JX1D8]

"TC Energy's record among its peers is one of the worst in terms of volume of oil spilled per mile transported," a statement from the lawmakers said.

They included Representatives Peter DeFazio, transportation committee chairman, Frank Pallone, energy and commerce committee chair, Donald Payne, chair of a subcommittee on railroads and pipelines and Bobby Rush, chair of a subcommittee on energy. the lawmakers said.

"President Biden was clearly right to question this operator's ability to construct a safe and resilient pipeline, and we support his decision to put Americans' health and environment above industry interests," they said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
