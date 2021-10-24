Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GAOTU TECHEDU INC. DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Gaotu To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

10/24/2021 | 08:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) and reminds investors of the December 20, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Gaotu stock or options between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: https://www.faruqilaw.com/GOTU.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos; (2) knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential; and (3) while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Gaotu shares.

During one week in late March 2021, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley traded on inside information by selling large amounts of GOTU stock based on then publicly undisclosed information obtained through their relationship with troubled multi-billion dollar family office Archegos Capital Management.

On this news, shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock fell over 55% during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.  

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Gaotu’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aYANBU CEMENT : Correction announcement from Yanbu cement co. in regards to the Interim Financial Results for the period Ended on 30-09-2021 (Nine months)
PU
09:10aCREDIT SUISSE : Former Credit Suisse security head targeted in Swiss regulator's investigation
RE
09:01aAMARIN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation, plc
BU
09:01aBrain Cancer Canada Funds Canadian Research Aiming To Treat Brain Cancer
GL
09:00aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : Proton Therapy contract finalized with Advocate Radiation Oncology Affiliate in Florida 
AQ
08:57aExclusive-Italy and UniCredit to end talks over MPS sale - sources
RE
08:54aDALLAH HEALTHCARE : announces obtaining of a Long Term Murabaha Financing in compliance with Islamic Sharia
PU
08:54aSAUDI TELECOM : Al Wetaid reviews 5G arrangements and services of Riyadh Season
PU
08:54aKNOWLEDGE ECONOMIC CITY : Addendum Announcement to the Knowledge Economic City announcement regarding the Signing of SAR782 Million Financing Agreement with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank to Finance the Execution of Knowledge Economic City Hub Project
PU
08:54aSAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Italy and UniCredit to end talks over MPS sale - sources
2China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property pr..
3Tesla : hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000
4Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
5Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions polic..

HOT NEWS