GARDINER Acquires Continental Fire & Security

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in Northern Ohio's commercial HVAC & building technologies industry, GARDINER today announced the acquisition of Continental Fire & Security, Inc. (CFS), an Independence, OH based provider of fire and life-safety and security systems.

Founded in 1987, CFS specializes in clean-agent fire suppression, fire alarm and mass notification systems, access control, and video surveillance as well as nurse call and intercom communication systems. GARDINER leadership cites a mutual commitment to clients and a great cultural fit between the two companies as keys to the deal. Current owners Jim Kousagan and Ray Webb will be staying on to continue leading the CFS business.

"As GARDINER has grown, we've always looked for opportunities to expand and innovate to help our clients solve facility challenges," said Todd Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer of GARDINER. "Bringing CFS on board supports our long-term mission and immediately boosts our capabilities and the value we can provide to clients. We intend to help CFS build upon what they've already accomplished as we welcome them to the GARDINER family."

From CFS's perspective, the opportunity to join forces with an organization like GARDINER was something that made too much sense to pass up.

"When we think about the future of CFS, this really was a unique opportunity," said Kousagan, President of CFS. "GARDINER's reputation and position in the market is something that can help us take CFS to a new level. At the same time, we're bringing something different to their organization that offers great opportunity for everyone involved. Most importantly, we've found a great home for our people and our clients."

The CFS team averages more than 20 years of industry experience per associate and their average tenure is over 16 years. That experience and stability is part of what GARDINER sees as a great fit in looking to expand its building technology and service offerings.

"Anyone who knows our history understands that we are committed to independent, local business and that we believe in the importance of culture and people," added Rob MacKinlay, GARDINER's EVP & CFO. "The opportunity to team up with another strong local company is exciting for us. There's real value for the people in both organizations as well as our clients. We see it as a great fit all around."

With the deal, CFS has become a wholly owned business unit of GARDINER, but will continue to operate as "Continental Fire & Security, a GARDINER Company" for the foreseeable future.

About Continental Fire & Security, Inc.

CFS is a fire and life safety business located in Independence, OH. CFS specializes in fire alarm and suppression equipment, access, and surveillance systems along with system servicing and inspections used heavily in industrial and commercial applications. To learn more: www.cfsfire.com.

About GARDINER

GARDINER is a full-service HVAC, building technology and services company serving Northern Ohio's commercial, industrial and institutional facilities, engineers and contractors since 1962. Gardiner is the region's factory-authorized representative for Daikin, the world's largest HVAC manufacturer. To learn more: www.whgardiner.com.

