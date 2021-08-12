GARP Announces Boost to Climate Risk Education in Ireland with Support from Sustainable Finance Skillnet

Collaboration Provides Grants for the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Certificate

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) announced today that its Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR) Certificate is eligible for government funding in Ireland through Sustainable Finance Skillnet as part of a commitment to promote the benefits of climate risk education in Ireland.

Employees of Irish-based financial services companies that financially support climate risk training are eligible for matched funding from Sustainable Finance Skillnet for up to 60% of the cost associated with earning GARP’s Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Certificate. The grant is limited to the first 30 applicants.

The SCR is the preeminent certificate in climate risk management, with more than 3,000 professionals from 58 countries registered for the program since its introduction in 2020. With a comprehensive curriculum developed by leading industry practitioners from top global organizations, the SCR equips candidates with the knowledge necessary to advance change and lead the implementation of sustainability and climate initiatives within their firms.

Sustainable Finance Skillnet is Ireland’s leading national platform for the advancement of the sustainable finance agenda at home and abroad. It aims to upskill Ireland’s financial services workforce, in line with the Government of Ireland’s sustainable finance agenda. Other program offerings include the Climate Finance Week. It is part of the Skillnet Ireland learning network.

“Support of the SCR Certificate through Sustainable Finance Skillnet helps us deliver on our goal of building awareness around the importance of sustainability and climate risk knowledge,” said William May, global head of certifications and educational programs at GARP. “At a time when many firms still lack a formal approach to assessing, measuring, and reporting climate risk, we believe this educational funding program is another step forward in preparing an upskilled workforce for the future.”

Registration for the October 2021 SCR Exam cycle ends September 30. Early registration for the May 2022 SCR Exam opens December 1.

To register for the SCR Certificate and schedule an Exam, visit GARP’s website. To learn more about SCR funding and eligibility requirements email skills@sustainablefinance.ie.

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers role-based risk certification – the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) and Energy Risk Professional (ERP®) – as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Certificate and on-going educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics, and regulators.

Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, with offices in London, Washington, D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong. Find more information on garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005699/en/