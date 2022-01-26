Log in
(GATO) News: Did You Lose Money on Your Gatos Silver Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

01/26/2022 | 07:35am EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company").

On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver provided a resource and reserve update for the Los Gatos Joint Venture, which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance. Stating, "the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report entitled "Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico" with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the ‘2020 Technical Report'), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion."

Following this news, Gatos Silver stock was trading down 46% in pre-market trading on January 26, 2022.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Gatos Silver shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/GatosSilverInc or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/GatosSilverInc or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.



HOT NEWS