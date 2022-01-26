(GATO) News: Did You Lose Money on Your Gatos Silver Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company").



On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver provided a resource and reserve update for the Los Gatos Joint Venture, which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance. Stating, "the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report entitled "Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico" with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the ‘2020 Technical Report'), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion."

Following this news, Gatos Silver stock was trading down 46% in pre-market trading on January 26, 2022.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Gatos Silver shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation

To join this action

