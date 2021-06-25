Log in
GAVI board approves $775 mln for COVID-19 vaccine delivery - statement

06/25/2021 | 04:36am EDT
GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - The board of the GAVI vaccine alliance has approved $775 million to fund the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies eligible for support over the next two years, it said on Friday.

The COVAX facility, run jointly with the World Health Organization, has delivered 90 million doses to 132 countries since February. In a statement after its two-day board meeting it said that its goal of delivering 1.8 billion doses to lower income economies would be reached in the first quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)


