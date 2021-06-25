GAVI board approves $775 mln for COVID-19 vaccine delivery - statement

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - The board of the GAVI vaccine
alliance has approved $775 million to fund the delivery of
COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies eligible for support
over the next two years, it said on Friday.
The COVAX facility, run jointly with the World Health
Organization, has delivered 90 million doses to 132 countries
since February. In a statement after its two-day board meeting
it said that its goal of delivering 1.8 billion doses to lower
income economies would be reached in the first quarter of 2022.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)