GAZPROM CONTINUES SHIPPING GAS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE, TUESDAY VOLUME AT 42.4 MLN CUBIC METRES - GAZPROM
Chinese tourists flock to Southeast Asia as overseas travel bounces back
Goldman, hedge funds step up activity in physical uranium as prices spike
Top watchdogs tell China's finance sector to follow Communist Party values
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 AM ET
China lowers mortgage reference rate by 25 basis points
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China cut a benchmark reference rate for mortgages at a monthly fixing on Tuesday as authorities ramped up efforts to stimulate credit demand and revive the property market.
Exxon warns EU that red tape might push it to invest elsewhere, FT reports
US asset managers ready for turn in China sentiment with products stacked up