GAZPROM CONTINUES SHIPPING GAS TO EUROPE VIA UKRAINE, WEDNESDAY VOLUME AT 42.4 MLN CUBIC METRES - GAZPROM
High crude oil prices a cause for concern, India's oil secretary says
Asian shares fall as US yields hold near 4-month high, earthquake hits
Japan's economy recovers to full capacity, keeps alive BOJ rate hike prospects
Japan's 10-year bond yield inches down as BOJ keeps bond buying amount intact
China's Xiaomi receives over 100,000 orders, begins deliveries of its first EV
Analysis-Rising Treasury yields pose a test for richly valued US stocks
AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Sodexo : strengthens its presence in Mainland China and reinforces its position in the Food services market