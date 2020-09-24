GBAC STAR™ Cleaning Accreditation Lands at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Professional Sports Stadiums, Hotels & More

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, has awarded GBAC STAR™ accreditation to 57 new facilities this week. Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, CenturyLink Field, home to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle, Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia, additional Hyatt properties and more are recognized for their thorough approach to cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention.

“Each week, we see more organizations achieve GBAC STAR accreditation and others commit to completing this process because they are dedicated to protecting their patrons and employees,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “While it’s unclear when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, we are certain that accredited facilities have the highest regards for health and safety in this new normal along with a commitment to continuous improvement going forward.”

GBAC STAR is an important indicator of a facility’s ability to prepare, respond, and recover from infectious disease and biohazard threats. The accreditation is renewed annually to encourage organizations to document their progress and continually strive for improvement.

The following facilities are now GBAC STAR accredited:

Airport

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal

Convention Centers

America's Center in St. Louis

ASM Global - Antiguo Casino de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Calgary TELUS Convention Center in Calgary, Alberta

Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Edmonton Convention Center in Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta

Gatlinburg Convention Center in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisc.

Oakland Convention Center in Oakland, Calif.

Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia

Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex in Raleigh, N.C.

Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla.

Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, Calif.

Hotels

Adare Manor, a Leading Hotels of the World member property, in Adare, County Limerick, Ireland

Andaz Singapore in Singapore

Due Torri Hotel in Verona, Italy

Grand Hyatt Jeju in Jeju-do, South Korea

Grand Hotel Majestic gia Baglioni in Bologna, Italy

Grand Hyatt at SFO in San Francisco

Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco

Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France

Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago in Santiago, Chile

Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach in Honolulu

Hyatt House Augusta/Downtown in Augusta, Georgia

Hyatt House San Jose Airport in San Jose, Calif.

Hyatt House San Ramon in San Ramon, Calif.

Hyatt Place Fort Lauderdale/Plantation in Plantation, Fla.

Hyatt Place Nashville/Franklin/Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn.

Hyatt Place Zurich Airport The Circle in Zurich

Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina in Cambridge, Md.

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa in Danang, Vietnam

Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center in Denver

Hyatt Regency Hengqin in Hengqin, China

Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill in London

Hyatt Regency Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif.

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio

LEVEL Furnished Living - Chicago Old Town in Chicago

LEVEL Furnished Living - Chicago River North in Chicago

LEVEL Furnished Living - Los Angeles Downtown - Flower in Los Angeles

LEVEL Furnished Living - Los Angeles Downtown - South Hill in Los Angeles

LEVEL Furnished Living - Los Angeles Downtown - South Olive in Los Angeles

Llao Llao Resort, Golf & Spa in Bariloche, Argentina

Motif Seattle in Seattle

Okura Prestige Bangkok, a Leading Hotels of the World member property, in Bangkok

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa in the Maldives

Park Hyatt Vienna in Vienna

Industrial/Commercial

Abington Reldan Metals in Fairless Hills, Penn.

Allied Restoration Services, Inc. in West Covina, Calif.

Retail

Japan House Los Angeles in Los Angeles

The Avenue Viera in Viera, Fla.

Stadiums/Performance Venues

BC Place, home to the MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps and the CFL's BC Lions, in Vancouver, B.C.

Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, N.C.

CenturyLink Field in Seattle

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Fla.

“The GBAC STAR program is the gold standard of prepared facilities and will help the public gauge an organization’s commitment to the elevated standard of cleanliness that is now essential,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “We are thrilled to welcome additional facilities in North America, Europe and Asia this week.”

Apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation at gbac.org/star. To view the list of accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005846/en/