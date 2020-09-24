GBAC STAR™ Cleaning Accreditation Lands at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Professional Sports Stadiums, Hotels & More

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, has awarded GBAC STAR™ accreditation to 57 new facilities this week. Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, CenturyLink Field, home to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle, Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia, additional Hyatt properties and more are recognized for their thorough approach to cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention.
“Each week, we see more organizations achieve GBAC STAR accreditation and others commit to completing this process because they are dedicated to protecting their patrons and employees,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “While it’s unclear when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, we are certain that accredited facilities have the highest regards for health and safety in this new normal along with a commitment to continuous improvement going forward.”
GBAC STAR is an important indicator of a facility’s ability to prepare, respond, and recover from infectious disease and biohazard threats. The accreditation is renewed annually to encourage organizations to document their progress and continually strive for improvement.
The following facilities are now GBAC STAR accredited:
Airport
-
Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal
Convention Centers
-
America's Center in St. Louis
-
ASM Global - Antiguo Casino de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
-
Calgary TELUS Convention Center in Calgary, Alberta
-
Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.
-
Edmonton Convention Center in Edmonton, Alberta
-
Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta
-
Gatlinburg Convention Center in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
-
Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisc.
-
Oakland Convention Center in Oakland, Calif.
-
Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia
-
Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex in Raleigh, N.C.
-
Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla.
-
Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, Calif.
Hotels
-
Adare Manor, a Leading Hotels of the World member property, in Adare, County Limerick, Ireland
-
Andaz Singapore in Singapore
-
Due Torri Hotel in Verona, Italy
-
Grand Hyatt Jeju in Jeju-do, South Korea
-
Grand Hotel Majestic gia Baglioni in Bologna, Italy
-
Grand Hyatt at SFO in San Francisco
-
Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco
-
Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France
-
Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago in Santiago, Chile
-
Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach in Honolulu
-
Hyatt House Augusta/Downtown in Augusta, Georgia
-
Hyatt House San Jose Airport in San Jose, Calif.
-
Hyatt House San Ramon in San Ramon, Calif.
-
Hyatt Place Fort Lauderdale/Plantation in Plantation, Fla.
-
Hyatt Place Nashville/Franklin/Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn.
-
Hyatt Place Zurich Airport The Circle in Zurich
-
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina in Cambridge, Md.
-
Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa in Danang, Vietnam
-
Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center in Denver
-
Hyatt Regency Hengqin in Hengqin, China
-
Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill in London
-
Hyatt Regency Sacramento in Sacramento, Calif.
-
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio
-
LEVEL Furnished Living - Chicago Old Town in Chicago
-
LEVEL Furnished Living - Chicago River North in Chicago
-
LEVEL Furnished Living - Los Angeles Downtown - Flower in Los Angeles
-
LEVEL Furnished Living - Los Angeles Downtown - South Hill in Los Angeles
-
LEVEL Furnished Living - Los Angeles Downtown - South Olive in Los Angeles
-
Llao Llao Resort, Golf & Spa in Bariloche, Argentina
-
Motif Seattle in Seattle
-
Okura Prestige Bangkok, a Leading Hotels of the World member property, in Bangkok
-
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa in the Maldives
-
Park Hyatt Vienna in Vienna
Industrial/Commercial
-
Abington Reldan Metals in Fairless Hills, Penn.
-
Allied Restoration Services, Inc. in West Covina, Calif.
Retail
-
Japan House Los Angeles in Los Angeles
-
The Avenue Viera in Viera, Fla.
Stadiums/Performance Venues
-
BC Place, home to the MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps and the CFL's BC Lions, in Vancouver, B.C.
-
Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, N.C.
-
CenturyLink Field in Seattle
-
Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
-
Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Fla.
“The GBAC STAR program is the gold standard of prepared facilities and will help the public gauge an organization’s commitment to the elevated standard of cleanliness that is now essential,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “We are thrilled to welcome additional facilities in North America, Europe and Asia this week.”
Apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation at gbac.org/star. To view the list of accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/.
About GBAC, a Division of ISSA
Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.
About ISSA
With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.
