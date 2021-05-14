Log in
GBC AG: Invitation to Digital Roadshow/Corporate Presentation by Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. on 5/19/2021 at 4:00 pm. on the Transformative Acquisition of the Oxbow Oilfield Area

05/14/2021 | 05:16am EDT

05/14/2021 | 05:16am EDT
DGAP-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Conference
GBC AG: Invitation to Digital Roadshow/Corporate Presentation by Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. on 5/19/2021 at 4:00 pm. on the Transformative Acquisition of the Oxbow Oilfield Area

14.05.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

we hereby invite you to the Digital Roadshow/Corporate Presentation of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (ISIN CA80412L1076) on the currently announced transformative acquisition of the oil field area "Oxbow". The presentation will take place on 5/19/2021 at 4:00 pm. (CEST, UTC+2)

Under the acquisition, Saturn will acquire approximately 6,700 boe/day (~95% light oil and liquids) with more than 280,000 net acres (450 net sections), much of which is located in one of the best economic oil areas in North America, and expand total production to 7,500 boe/day. This major acquisition will be a massive game changer for the company and according to company statements, the acquisition elevates the company to a major publicly traded producer of light oil in North America.

The original announcement on the acquisition can be found at:
http://www.saturnoil.com/invest/news-releases/saturn-oil-gas-inc-announces-transformational-light-oil-asset-acquisition-of-6-700-boe-d-to-become-one-of-the-leading-producers-

Therefore, the Company's CEO, Mr. John Jeffrey will present the acquisition and what it means for Saturn Oil & Gas moving forward and will be available to answer questions during the Q&A at the end of the presentation.

The presentation will be made via Zoom.

When: May 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST, UTC+2) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna.
Topic: digital roadshow/company presentation Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. "Transformative Acquisition Oxbow."

Register here to attend:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iqX5b5Z0TeK0CMOJwat23w

After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about dial-in details to participate in the webinar.

Furthermore, there will be an opportunity for one-on-one meetings or roundtables with CEO John Jeffrey following the presentation from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.
If you are interested in a 1on1 / Roundtable, please send an email to konferenz@gbc-ag.de.

With best regards

Marita Conzelmann
Conference Team/Digital Roadshows
GBC AG


14.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1196697  14.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196697&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
