GBK Collective : Further Bolsters Expertise in Analytics and Marketing Mix Modeling, Adds Dr. Dominique Hanssens as Strategic Advisor

GBK Collective, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dominique (Mike) Hanssens, Distinguished Research Professor of Marketing at the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management, to its advisory board, further building on GBK’s expertise in helping clients solve strategic marketing challenges and maximize ROI.

“Day in and day out, our focus at GBK is on helping clients to solve strategic marketing problems such as how to allocate their marketing resources, improve marketing effectiveness and build customer and brand equity” said GBK Co-founder Professor Eric Bradlow, who is also Vice Dean of Analytics and Chair of the Marketing Department at the Wharton School. “We couldn’t be more excited to name Dr. Hanssens to our advisory board. Not only is he a foremost expert in these areas, but he will be an invaluable resource for our clients looking to improve ROI for their marketing investments around the world.”

GBK continues to expand its team and global collective of experienced practitioners providing Fortune 500 clients with senior marketing, insights and analytics capabilities to address their most pressing business issues. The addition of Dr. Hanssens is the latest in a series of appointments to GBK’s advisory board with Dr. Randall Lewis, Chief Scientist of Nanigans, and Dr. Justin Rao, Sr. Director, Performance Marketing at Booking.com, joining earlier this year.

“To be successful in today’s market, brands need a holistic strategy to apply better data, customer insights and analytics models to optimize their marketing investments based on changing market dynamics,” said Dr. Hanssens. “GBK Collective combines the best of academic and practitioner talent and expertise in the industry. I am looking forward to engaging with them to tackle some of the major challenges in data-driven marketing resource allocation.”

Dr. Hanssens’ expertise in marketing mix modeling and analytic methods such as econometrics, time-series analysis to solve strategic problems and improve marketing productivity is widely cited and well known. His approach emphasizes market-response modeling on sophisticated customer and marketing data sets. He has conducted assignments for leading brands such as British Telecom, Disney, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Mattel Toys, Mercedes, Microsoft, Schwab and Wells Fargo. See his full bio here.

“As a former CMO, one of the top challenges my peers and I faced is understanding, quantifying and optimizing marketing investments across various tactics and channels, and then effectively communicating this ROI to the CEO and Board,” said GBK Partner and President Jeremy Korst. “Dr. Hanssens’ work is foundational in this area, and takes into account the complete range of sales and marketing tactics, not only investments in media channels.”

Prior to his current role, Dr. Hanssens served as UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management’s faculty chair, associate dean, and marketing area chair. From 2005 to 2007 he served as executive director of the Marketing Science Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hanssens studied econometrics at the University of Antwerp in his native Belgium. He then obtained an M.S. and Ph.D. in marketing from Purdue University.

Born from academics. Enlightened by data-driven research and analytics. GBK Collective is a leading marketing strategy and analytics consultancy built to solve marketing problems in high definition. Co-founded by the Vice Dean of Analytics and Chair of Wharton’s Marketing Department, GBK applies industry leading academic expertise and real-world corporate experience to every project with clients to deliver practical and actionable solutions to real issues. For more information, please visit www.gbkcollective.com.

