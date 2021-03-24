Log in
GCC Announces Corporate Name Change

03/24/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., or GCC, (BMV: GCC*, or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. The name change was approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting yesterday.

Luis Carlos Arias, GCC’s Chief Financial Officer, commented: “We changed the name to GCC to better reflect our 2025 vision: to be the best cement company in North America with the proper balance of people, profit and the planet. It unifies our brand in multiple countries, mirrors the stock ticker and reflects how the market best knows us.” Luis Carlos continued, “I wish to thank our shareholders for supporting and approving our new corporate name; we are now an organization with a new name and renewed vision.”

No further action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the corporate name change. The Company will now proceed to make the necessary changes with the corresponding authorities and will trade uninterrupted under the ticker GCC* on the Mexican stock exchanges, the number of outstanding shares remains the same.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations
Ricardo Martinez
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com


