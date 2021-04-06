Log in
GCC Announces Q1 2021 Conference Call Details

04/06/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, will be released on Tuesday, April 27, after market close.

The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407 0789 or +1 (201) 689 8562 for international calls. The conference ID is 13714203.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until May 5 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 13714203. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two days later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations
Ricardo Martinez, IRC
MX +52 (614) 442 3176
US + 1 (303) 739 5943 
rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
