Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCC Announces Q3 2020 Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, will be released on Tuesday, October 27 after market close.

The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 204 4368 or +1 (323) 994 2093 for international calls. The conference ID is 6171278.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until November 4 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 6171278. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two days later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations         
Ricardo Martinez, IRC
+52 (614) 442 3176
USA + 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com        

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pMAKING A STATEMENT OF WORK : Why SOW Management Isn't Working
PU
03:05pFIRST MID BANCSHARES : Acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. Presentation
PU
03:02pDR REDDY LABORATORIES : India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine in large study
RE
03:02pUNEEQ : 's Digital Humans Bring 5G to Life with Singtel's UNBOXED Pop-Up Stores
BU
03:02pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:02pVEEVA : New Veeva Clinical Network Applications Connect Sponsors, Sites, and Patients to Accelerate Clinical Trials
BU
03:02pUCSF, Fortanix, Intel, and Microsoft Azure Utilize Privacy-Preserving Analytics to Accelerate AI in Healthcare
BU
03:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Seabourn Announces Voyage Cancellations For Three Ships

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group