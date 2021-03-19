Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCC Receives Investment Grade by S&P Global Ratings

03/19/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., or GCC, (BMV: GCC*, or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has raised the Company's long-term credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. S&P also upgraded GCC's US$260 million senior notes due 2024 to 'BBB-' from ‘BB+’, both with a stable outlook and reaching investment grade rating.

The upgrades reflect GCC’s prospects to continue to strengthen its financial and business position over the next years.

S&P’s report cites the following major drivers in GCC’s rating upgrade:

  • Steady operating and financial performance
  • Effective business strategy and improved balance sheet
  • Leading position in the U.S. and Mexico
  • Ensured continuity in operations, posted improved EBITDA margins and strong cash generation despite a challenging environment in 2020

Today’s upgrades also reflect S&P’s expectations that GCC will continue with its disciplined strategy and prudent financial policy, strengthening its position in its key markets without major effects to its leverage metrics.

Last month, Fitch Ratings also raised GCC’s local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch also upgraded GCC's US$260 million senior notes due 2024 to 'BBB-' from ‘BB+’, both with a stable outlook and reaching investment grade rating.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Ricardo Martinez

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aURBAN ONE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:41aFIRE ROCK  : (1) redesignation of director (2) appointment of independent non-executive director; and (3) change in the composition of board committees
PU
09:41aWIZZ AIR  : Announces a new route from tel aviv to mykonos
PU
09:41aASICS  : Selects four collaboration proposals at its business partnership program with startups
PU
09:41aRICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND  : March 19, 2021Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces March 2021 Distribution
PU
09:41aGERON  : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
09:40aARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides General Corporate Update
AQ
09:40aASTRAZENECA  : RedHill Biopharma Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights
AQ
09:40aAVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS  : to participate in a Fireside Chat at Stifel's Third Annual CNS Day on March 31st
AQ
09:40aFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS  : Presents Data for Potential FSHD Biomarker and Clinical Outcome Assessments at 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association Virtual Clinical and Scientific Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3U.S. bond yields ease from 14-month highs, oil steadies
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ