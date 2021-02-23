Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCCA Announces Partnership with InHouse Physicians to Vaccinate Critical Food Supply Chain Workers

02/23/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arlington, VA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) today announced they are partnering with InHouse Physicians (IHP) to help essential workers in the food and agriculture industry get the COVID-19 vaccination. Through the program, GCCA members can work with IHP to submit applications to conduct worksite vaccinations for essential workers in the food and agriculture industry. This process will help members in navigating the varying state approaches to vaccinations and enable their essential employees to get vaccinated at a designated worksite. 

“Our members and others in the industry have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that Americans have access to healthy, safe, and affordable food,” said Matthew Ott, President and CEO of GCCA. “This partnership is our way of helping those who are helping the country when we need it most. By teaming up with InHouse Physicians, we will be able to help streamline the vaccination process and get these critical front-line workers the vaccine so they can continue to do the heroic work of feeding the world.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic InHouse Physicians has been supporting clients with solutions designed to deliver on-site health security to their employees,” said Dr. Jonathan Spero, President, Founder, and CEO of InHouse Physicians. “Clients from critical infrastructure, film production, aviation, and education have leveraged our solutions ranging from temporary worksite health clinics to on-site COVID testing, and now on-site COVID vaccination clinics to support employee safety, and enable business continuity. We’re excited about our partnership with GCCA, and the opportunity to assist GCCA members and their employees in the critical role they play in feeding the world.”

For more information about how your company can participate in this program, please visit here.
### 

About the Global Cold Chain Alliance 

Comprised of its Core Partners, including the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the International Refrigerated Transportation Association (IRTA), and the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA), the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) represents all major industries engaged in temperature-controlled logistics. GCCA unites all partners to be innovative leaders in the temperature-controlled products industry. For more information, visit: www.GCCA.org or contact mrodgers@gcca.org

About InHouse Physicians

InHouse Physicians was created in 1992 to meet an unmet need in the corporate meeting industry, namely, providing access to convenient, high-quality medical care for attendees with acute healthcare needs at corporate meetings and events. Our overarching mission now is to ignite human potential in our clients' workforce by leveraging the science of human performance. This goes well beyond Duty of Care and Health and Wellness by assisting every employee we touch in being the best versions of themselves. By doing so, we are driving employee engagement and fulfillment, improving productivity throughout the workforce, supporting a healthy work culture, and positively impacting the bottom line. For more information visit www.inhousephysicians.com or contact pgahagan@ihphysicians.com. 


Meghan Rodgers
Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA)
mrodgers@gcca.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pWOOLWORTHS : 1st Half Net Profit Rises Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
05:18pEPIZYME : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:18pHOWMET AEROSPACE : ARCONIC CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:18pESPERION THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:18pUTZ BRANDS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:18pOWL ROCK CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pAUDITOR DISAGREES WITH EBIX; INVESTOR LAWSUIT PENDING : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
BU
05:17pKAHOOT : Drops is featured as a top app to learn the Greek language
PU
05:17pKAHOOT : The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is helping students celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Kahoot!
PU
05:17pVOCUS : Appendix 4D and Half Year Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks rebound on Powell policy remarks, oil gains
2DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow close higher in late session turnaround
3Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
4PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
5Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ