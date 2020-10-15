This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

15 October 2020

POLO RESOURCES LIMITED

("Polo" or the "Company")

GCM RESOURCES PLC - INVESTMENT UPDATE

Framework Agreement with NFC

Polo Resources Limited, the multi-sector investment company with interests in oil, gold, coal, copper, phosphate, lithium, iron and vanadium, notes that its 28.3% investee company GCM Resources plc, an AIM quoted mining and energy company, has announces that, further to its announcements of 11 July 2019, and 13 January 2020, in respect of the memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. ("NFC") and Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd. ("PowerChina"), it has now signed a framework agreement with NFC, valid for 12 months, in relation to the company's world class 572 million tonnes (JORC 2004 compliant) high grade coal resources at the Phulbari Coal and Power Project in North-West Bangladesh (the "Project") (the "Framework Agreement").

Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, the Parties have agreed to establish a joint venture entity, which will be responsible for progressing and implementing the Framework Agreement. GCM and NFC shall meet on a regular basis to discuss and arrange works relating the Project, including but not limited to, the definitive feasibility study and financing. It is intended that NFC will acquire an interest of 5% of the joint venture entity from GCM based upon a valuation of the Project to be agreed upon with GCM or its affiliate or investment partner holding the balance of ownership of the Project.

Further salient terms of the Framework Agreement are:

NFC shall facilitate to arrange financing for the Project on acceptable, market-equivalent terms;

market-equivalent terms; NFC will in principle be appointed as the exclusive engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning ("EPC") contractor for the Project and the Parties shall conclude a separate EPC framework agreement in due course; and

The Parties agreed to enter into a Joint Development Agreement in due course regarding the next step works for developing the Project.

The company is currently in negotiations with PowerChina with the intention to include PowerChina as a party to the Framework Agreement in due course.

The company notes that significant progress has already been made with NFC and PowerChina under the existing MoU and that this Framework Agreement enables the company to continue towards the formation of a strategic partnership to jointly develop the Project.