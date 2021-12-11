Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of GCP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/11/2021 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCPK: CODYY).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 6, 2021, GCP announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Saint-Gobain in a deal valued at approximately $2.3 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, GCP shareholders will receive $32 in cash for each share of GCP common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that GCP’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for GCP’s stockholders.

If you own shares of GCP and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:26aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 10.12.2021 pbb to pay a further  0.32 dividend per share for financial year 2020
PU
07:11aEurope's car industry too reliant on other regions, says Bosch chairman
RE
07:05aWagyuSwap DEX Burns 30 Million of $WAG Tokens
NE
07:02aTibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games
RE
07:01aChina's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sources
RE
06:58aVolkswagen, Bosch to cooperate on automotive software - Handelsblatt
RE
06:38aNorway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices
RE
06:27aTibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games
RE
06:10aNorway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices
RE
06:06aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Launches “Baitak Rewards” Program to Enhance Credit Cards Usage
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
23M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
3China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sour..
4Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP
5Ford expects to triple electric Mustang output by 2023

HOT NEWS