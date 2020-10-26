GDP Expected to Recover -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Sep +0.4% (18) +0.5%* 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Aug +4.3% (4) +3.9% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Oct 102.0 (19) 101.8 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Oct 16 (3) 21 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 24 778K (14) 787K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +32.0% (19) -31.4** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +2.9% (8) -1.8** 1000 Pending Home Sales Sep +3.0% (11) +8.8% Friday 0830 Personal Income Sep +0.5% (18) -2.7% 0830 Consumer Spending Sep +1.0% (19) +1.0% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Sep +0.2% (18) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Sep +1.7% (10) +1.6% 0830 Employment Cost Index 3Q +0.5% (16) +0.5% 0945 Chicago PMI Oct 57.9 (8) 62.4 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 81.2 (16) 81.2*** (Final) *Revised Figure **2Q 3rd Reading ***Oct Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

