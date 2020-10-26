Log in
GDP Expected to Recover -- Data Week Ahead Update

10/26/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Durable Goods Orders        Sep      +0.4%   (18)  +0.5%* 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Aug      +4.3%   (4)   +3.9% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Oct       102.0  (19)   101.8 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Oct       16     (3)    21 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 24    778K   (14)   787K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      3Q       +32.0%  (19)  -31.4** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    3Q       +2.9%   (8)   -1.8** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Sep      +3.0%   (11)  +8.8% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Sep      +0.5%   (18)  -2.7% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Sep      +1.0%   (19)  +1.0% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Sep      +0.2%   (18)  +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Sep      +1.7%   (10)  +1.6% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       3Q       +0.5%   (16)  +0.5% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Oct       57.9   (8)    62.4 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       81.2   (16)   81.2*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**2Q 3rd Reading 
***Oct Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 1412ET


